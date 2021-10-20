Ruling party leader hints at imminent gov’t reshuffle

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), has said the ruling camp is about to make changes to the government’s line-up.

“The changes will take place soon,” Kaczynski said in a Wednesday interview with the right-wing weekly Gazeta Polska.

“They will be technical and coalition changes,” he said.

“In one case it will be an important change,” Kaczynski said, but refused to provide any further details.

In the summer, Kaczynski ousted Jaroslaw Gowin’s Agreement party from the ruling coalition, but some MPs from Gowin’s small party decided to stay with PiS. Since then, Kaczynski has also managed to convince a handful of other MPs, including a long-time opposition representative Pawel Kukiz, to vote hand in hand with PiS.