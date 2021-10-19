Warsaw Film Festival is back with 100 features and 70 shorts

Warsaw Film Festival has become a permanent feature on the cultural map of Poland and now it is back captivating movie-lovers with as many as 100 features and 70 shorts.

Established in 1985, the festival joined the elite group of events recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations in 2009.

The last two years have been extremely difficult for the organisers due to the pandemic. However, their work is not in vain — in the last two years festivals have been held normally in cinemas despite the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“It was one of the toughest, maybe the toughest edition but we made it. We made it in cinemas, properly, with an audience and with international guests. Imagine that almost 40 countries got here and not just from the EU but also from Asia, the Americas and Africa. I have just spoken with a guest from Cameroon. Amazing,“ Warsaw Film Festival Director Stefan Laudyn said.

The filmmakers were delighted to be able to come to Warsaw. Many of them believe that the festival in the Polish capital has its own specific charm, like Romanian director Bogdan Apetri, who won the main award this year – Warsaw Grand Prix for his film “Miracle”.

Also very significant was the award for the documentary “When Flowers Are Not Silent” by Andrei Kutsila, which tells the story of last year’s protests in Belarus.

There were many interesting films on show in Warsaw, so it is no wonder that the jury members had quite a challenge choosing the winners in each category.