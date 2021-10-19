Only vaccinated, convalescents allowed to attend ski jumping events

According to a joint decision from the Polish Skiing Association (PZN) and the organisers of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisła and Zakopane, everyone who would like to buy a ticket for the Ski Jumping World Cup event in Wisła will have to submit a declaration of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a recovery confirmation.

The sale of tickets for the World Cup team and individual competition in ski jumping, which will take place on December 4 and 5 at the Adam Małysz Hill in Wisła-Malinka will launch on Friday, October 22.

Tickets for this event will be available only on the eBilet.pl website.

The distribution of tickets for the World Cup competition in Wisła has been divided into two stages: the first will last until November 30, the second will start on December 1 and will end when the competition begins. Tickets for the qualifiers will be available two weeks before the World Cup weekend.

The presidium of the board of the Polish Ski Association and the organising committees in Wisła and Zakopane (January 15-16, 2022) decided that each person during the booking and ticket purchase process would be asked to submit a declaration of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or having the status of a recovering person.