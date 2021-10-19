Duda dismisses Polish-German border control rumours

President Duda, who is in Vilnius on Tuesday, at a press conference said that "there were rumours in the media that allegedly Germany is considering the possibility of introducing controls on the Polish-German border due to the situation taking place on the Polish-Belarusian border".

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish president, recalling his Monday conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said that he could dispel concerns about the possibility of introducing controls on the Polish-German border.

“The (German) president told me that he had never heard any such signal from any serious German politician, and he had not heard that such serious considerations were taking place on the German side,” Duda said.

He added that “if anyone is afraid that Germany is getting ready for something like this”, taking into account his conversation with the German President, “should completely dispel such fears”.

The Polish president was asked about the issue of support for Polish services on the border with Belarus by German police. “If we invite somebody to be present at our border then guests will be welcome,” he answered.

“I would like to emphasise one thing: we do not need any assistance in the physical protection of the border today; we are fulfilling this obligation, we have not asked for any help in this regard,” the president added.