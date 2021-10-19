Poland’s average corporate wage up 8.7 pct y/y in Sept – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 8.7 percent year on year to PLN 5,841.16 (EUR 1,274) in September 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, the average wage remained flat.

Economists polled by PAP expected an 8.6-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in August and a 0.3-percent monthly decline.

September’s corporate employment increased by 0.6 percent year on year to 6,347,200 and fell by 0.1 percent month on month.

This compares to the economists’ expectations of a 0.6-percent annual rise in employment and a no-change monthly reading.