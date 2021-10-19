Polish, Lithuanian presidents reiterate common history, close relations

Poland and Lithuania are united in their opposition to aggression, to inciting unrest, to the violation of our borders, said the Polish president Andrzej Duda, during the ceremony commemorating the 230th anniversary of the enactment of the Reciprocal Guarantee of Two Nations Act in Vilnius.

Andrzej Duda offered thanks for the support shown by both countries in connection with the hybrid attack by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime and stressed that both countries “are jointly the defenders of Europe against tyranny.”

In his speech to the Lithuanian Parliament, President Duda spoke about the common history and the close relations between Poland and Lithuania. As he noted, without Lithuania, Poland would be only “a moderately strong state of medieval Europe, without access to the sea, and in conflict with powerful neighbours.”

“On the other hand, without Poland, Lithuania would be a huge territory receding under the pressure of Moscow’s growing strength,” he noted.

In turn, the Lithuanian President Gintanas Nausėda pointed out that the development of Polish-Lithuanian relations has been and is still based on the art of compromise, which requires trust and tolerance.

“Only on the basis of trust and tolerance can we continue and build on strategic cooperation in a changing geopolitical reality,” he added.

Mr Nausėda expressed his satisfaction that “Lithuania and Poland are still walking together.”

“In recent decades, we have witnessed a rapid development of bilateral relations, but I am sure that we have not used all the possibilities for cooperation so far,” he said.

In his opinion, “an important motivation for joint actions are the growing military, technological and economic threats and challenges.”

From the Lithuanian point of view, the Reciprocal Guarantee of Two Nations was an important addendum to the Constitution of May 3, 1791, which introduced, among other issues, proportional participation by Lithuanians and Poles in the management structures of the future unitary state.