Warsaw restaurant breaks world record for tallest ever pancake tower

Kalbar/TFN

A Polish restaurant has broken the Guinness Record for building the world’s tallest pancake tower.

Taking 90 minutes to prepare the base after a wobbly table threatened to derail the whole attempt, it then took co-founder and co-owner Piotrek Śliwa and a colleague from the Mr. Pancake eatery in Warsaw over two hours to carefully stack the 166 sponge disks to reach a whopping 102.4cm.

Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

The pair took on the challenge after a few practice runs convinced them they could beat the previous 2016 record of 101.8cm which was held in the UK by James Haywood and Dave Nicholls.

Before the building began, restaurant brand manager Stanley Roguski told TFN: “We have tried this and know we will break the record, we think we can beat it by some margin and build a tower as high as one hundred and twenty centimetres.”

Despite the confidence, the day wasn’t without drama as, having secured the base with laser spirit levels and bits of paper to stuff in between the metal bin base and concrete floor, Śliwa found the tower threatening to topple as the higher it went, the more it began to lean.

Bringing in a member of the kitchen staff to keep an eye on it, the team took a technical break to figure out a new strategy.

With Guinness World Records regulations saying that the pancakes could be between 12.5 cm and 25 cm in diameter and no thicker than 1cm, the team set about deconstructing the upper levels of the tower before rebuilding them with smaller discs.

Then, as they passed the key height of 101.8cm, the tower again threatened to tumble.

Record breakers!Kalbar/TFN

But with careful rearrangement and following advice from onlookers, the team managed to add a couple more layers before leaving it to free-stand for eight seconds, the regulations required it remain standing free of interference for only five seconds.

Following the announcement by Monika Skinder from the Buiro Rekordow that the pair had officially broken the world record, delighted Śliwa said: “I feel great, this was very important for us.”