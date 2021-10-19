EU must decide on further sanctions against Belarus: President Duda in Vilnius

We expect solidarity and the European Council to decide on further sanctions against the Belarusian regime in connection with the hybrid attack against Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and the broadly understood EU, said President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday in Vilnius.

President Duda started his visit to Lithuania on Tuesday with an official welcome at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius. He met with, among others, the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

After the meeting, Mr Duda emphasised that Poland protects the border with Belarus against the migration crisis caused by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in a very responsible manner and “will not allow illegal migration, illegal trespassing on the territory of the EU and the Schengen area”.

The first point of the visit was a face-to-face talk between Mr Duda and Mr Nauseda, followed by plenary sessions of both delegations. A meeting of the Council of Presidents of Poland and Lithuania will also be held with the participation of representatives of the ministries of defence and foreign affairs of both countries.

The Presidents of Poland and Lithuania are also to meet the chairman of the Lithuanian Lower House, Viktorija Czmilyte-Nielsen, and will take part in the ceremonial session of the Lower House on the occasion of the 230th anniversary of the Mutual Pledge of the Two Nations.

In the afternoon, both presidents will open an international scientific conference and exhibition on the 230th anniversary of the May 3 Constitution and Mutual Pledge of the Two Nations “For the Good of the Fatherland, Lithuania and Poland in the Age of the Constitution of May 3”. In the evening, the Lithuanian presidential couple will host an official dinner in honour of President Duda and his wife.

On Wednesday, the Polish leader will meet Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Szimonyte. Later, Mr Duda and Mr Nauseda will take part in the Lithuanian National Security Conference 2021.

The president is also to visit places connected with Polish history, including the Rasos Cemetery, where he will pay tribute to Marshal Józef Piłsudski, whose heart is buried there. The last point of the visit will be the Holy Mass in the Vilnius Cathedral Basilica.