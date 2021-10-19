Poland reports 3,931 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 64 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,931 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 64 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 1,537 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 3,592 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 3,264 recorded the day prior, including 318 patients on ventilators, against the total of 841 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 128,780 people are under quarantine. So far 2,678,296 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,322,505 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,741,503 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.