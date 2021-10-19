COVID-19: 3,931 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 3,931 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,945,056 including 190,581 still active. The number of active cases increased from 187,474 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 64 new fatalities – 15 from COVID-19 alone and 49 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,179.

According to the ministry, 128,780 people are quarantined and 2,678,296 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 190,581 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 38,322,505 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,741,503 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 318 out of 841 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 241,969,700 coronavirus cases, 4,922,705 deaths and 219,294,112 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,908,212. India has the second most with 34,094,373 cases and Brazil third with 21,651,910.