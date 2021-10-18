Illegal migration from Belarus in eye of joint PL-LT parliaments assembly

Illegal migration from Belarus will be on the discussion table among top-priority topics tackled in Vilnius on Tuesday during the 24th Joint Assembly of Poland’s Lower House and Senate and also Lithuania’s Seimas, possibly with the passing of a law condemning the Belarusian regime’s actions.

As reported by the public Radio Informational Agency (IAR), the law is in the making and might be passed during the Assembly.

Poland and Lithuania have been experiencing similar situations on their borders with Belarus and thus, as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) MP Robert Telus put, must cooperate on that matter. He went on to remark that the Assembly will be soaked in the topic. Mr Telus stressed that the delegations of Polish and Lithuanian parliamentarians would visit a refugee camp on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, where they would also meet with the guarding officers, including Poles.

This time the Assembly will be hosted by Lithuania in Vilnius. Its works will be opened with the inauguration of an exhibition entitled “Constitution of May 3rd, 1791”. Speeches by Lithuanian and Polish presidents before the Seimas will follow.

On Wednesday, both nations’ parliamentarians will debate about the Constitution of May 3rd and illegal migration.

Their meeting will present an opportunity to commemorate and pay homage to the victims of the Medininkai attack that took place on the night of July 31/August 1, 1991. In the nighttime, a Lithuanian border post was attacked by Soviet OMON forces, resulted in the murder of Lithuanian Border Guards Mindaugas Balavakas, Algimantas Juozakas, Juozas Janonis, Algirdas Kazlauskas, Antanas Musteikis and Stanislovas Orlavičius.

Their death was preceded by torture perpetrated by the attackers. Being among the Lithuanians, Ričardas Rabavičius was shot to the head and would not die immediately but only later at a hospital on August 2 as a result of the incurred wounds. The medics managed to save only severely wounded customs officer Tomas Šernas.

A former OMON officer Konstantin Mikhailov was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity, in addition to former OMON officers Andrey Laktionov, Cheslav Mlynnik and Alexander Ryzhov.

On Thursday, a flowers-laying ceremony is scheduled to take place at Vilnius’ Rasos Cemetery — a crucial landmark where thousands of Poles are buried. The Polish delegation of parliamentarians will be headed by Lower House Deputy Speaker Małgorzata Gosiewska of the PiS party.