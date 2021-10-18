Czech President unable to perform his duties, says his doctor

The treating physician stated that the Czech President Miloš Zeman was unable to perform his duties, as the nature of his disease precludes a quick recovery, the Head of the Czech Senate Miloš Vystrčil announced on Monday.

Mr Zeman has been in the hospital since October 10. The hospital director and attending physician Miroslav Zavoral, after admitting the president to the hospital, refused to give a diagnosis, citing the patient’s decision.

On Sunday, the Czech president was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Central Military Hospital in Prague. Even then, the hospital director refused to give a diagnosis.

The presidential office reveals very little about the disease of Mr Zeman and his stay in the hospital and health condition, but has repeatedly been reporting that the head of state was fulfilling his duties.

According to constitutionalists, the president is not obliged to take any action until November 8. After the inaugural session of the new Chamber of Deputies, he should accept the resignation of the cabinet led by Andrej Babiš. In the event of the president’s inability to perform his office, both houses of Parliament may temporarily oust him from performing his duties.