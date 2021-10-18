EU foreign ministers agree to impose sanctions on Belarus over migration crisis

The EU foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on representatives of Belarusian authorities and administration who violate human rights and are responsible for the migration crisis, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz has announced.

Belarusian state institutions earn from illegal migration: official

“The entire migration route has so far provided revenues that should be estimated at tens of millions of dollars. Most of this money has gone to…

see more

The discussion at the Monday meeting in Luxembourg concerned, inter alia, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“The vast majority of EU countries expressed solidarity with Poland. We agreed that a response was needed (…) Sanctions will apply to specific officials, people responsible for this crisis, but also for violating human rights,” Mr Przydacz told the journalists.

He added that the talks also concerned specific companies that may be on the sanctions list.

“As for the details, what the sanctions package will look like, (…) we will tell more about it when it is fully formulated and approved by the European Commission,” the deputy Foreign Minister stated.

Mr Przydacz noted that the discussion also concerned how to counteract criminal groups and the use of airlines to transfer migrants. “We have to make sure that people who are often lured by the Lukashenka regime do not end up in Belarus. There is no possibility of crossing this border. The border is well protected. The Polish actions have been supported by our friends from the EU Council,” he said.

On Friday, Poland informed the EU diplomats in Brussels that Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime is still trying to destabilise Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and the entire EU eastern border, consciously and cynically using immigrants, including children, for this purpose.

Poland emphasised that all illegal migrants detected by its services on the territory of the country are provided with the necessary assistance, including medical aid. The EU was also notified that the Belarusian authorities had been conducting a large-scale disinformation campaign against Poland, blaming it for the situation on the border.