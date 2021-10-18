Travellers entitled to Covid certificate after entering Poland

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Travellers coming to Poland are now entitled to receive an EU Covid-19 vaccination certificate and exemption from quarantine after crossing the border, under an amendment to the regulations.

The entitlement applies to people who have received vaccinations outside Poland approved for use in the European Union or their equivalents authorised in Poland.

In order to receive the certificate, an original statement of Covid-19 vaccination, in line with the model obligatory in the country of vaccination, must be presented to the Polish vaccination authorities along with a Polish translation of the statement done by a sworn translator.

Also required is a declaration containing the consent of the vaccinated person, or their legal representative, for the processing of their personal data necessary to issue the Covid certificate.