We will never forget Colin Powell’s role in deepening PL-US relations: MFA

“We, the Poles, will never forget the role Colin Powell played in the deepening of Polish-US relations in the first days of Poland’s NATO membership,” tweeted Polish FM Zbigniew Rau upon learning the saddening news of the former head of US diplomacy Colin Powell’s demise.

For his part, the spokesperson of Poland’s MFA Łukasz Jasina wrote: “Colin Powell has passed away. We remember his cooperation with our military during Operation ‘Desert Storm’, his role as the US Secretary of State and his visit to Poland on the 60th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. May his memory be honoured!”

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19,” the Powell family wrote on Facebook.

Noting that he was fully vaccinated, the family added: “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.” The former Secretary of State passed away at the age of 84.

Born in New York as a son of immigrants from Jamaica, Mr Powell climbed such rungs of the political career as the head of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during former POTUS Geroge Bush senior’s tenure, Secretary of State during the first tenure of George W. Bush and the national security adviser during Ronald Regan’s administration.

Colin Powell served in the US Army for 35 years, taking part in two deployment periods during the War in Vietnam during which he was decorated with the Soldier’s Medal for saving the lives of three soldiers from a burning chopper. He also played a key role in the first Gulf War. At that time he was considered the author of the so-called “Powell’s doctrine” that stressed the necessity of using superior force, social support and clear objectives of armed intervention.

As the head of US diplomacy, Mr Powell was one of the largest sceptics of the War in Iraq. Regardless of the fact, he presented, before the UN Security Council, “evidence” of Saddam Husain’s regime allegedly hiding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. In the coming years, he would describe this decision as his biggest mistake and a blot on his career.

Despite being a Republican, he came across as a resolute critic of the party and Donald Trump’s presidency. In his last years, he dedicated himself to his self-established foundation dedicated to the issues of children’s education.