Poland’s net inflation rises to 4.2% y/y in September

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s net inflation, excluding food and energy prices, measured 4.2% in September, up from 3.9% y/y in August, Poland’s central bank NBP announced in a statement.

Poland’s consumer inflation accelerated to 5.9% y/y in September from 5.5% in August, according to the latest data from GUS (Statistics Poland).

Consumer prices rose 0.7% m/m in September.