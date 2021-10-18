Kenyan rapper quits music biz to work as builder in Poland

Becoming increasingly disillusioned with the music scene back home, the former music sensation has now turned a new leaf to work on construction sites while juggling academic studies in Poland.

Zappy Majirani/Facebook

A Kenyan rapper has caused shock in music circles in his native homeland after revealing he has upped sticks to forge a new life in Poland.

First scoring success with his 2015 tune ‘Vile kunaendanga’, Majirani left Kenya behind after becoming increasingly disillusioned with the music scene back home.

Writing on his Facebook profile, the star told of his frustrations with life back in Kenya before praising Poland for the fresh start it had given him.Zappy Majirani/Facebook

The former music sensation has now turned a new leaf to work on construction sites while juggling academic studies in Poland.

Writing on his Facebook profile, the star told of his frustrations with life back in Kenya before praising Poland for the fresh start it had given him.

“I had to sit down with myself and ask these questions: why is the industry so bad? Who does it belong to? Why would you want to kill your fellow brothers dream just to send a message that you are still the one?”

The rapper first cored success with his 2015 tune ‘Vile kunaendanga’.Grandpa government/YouTube

Having once been hotly tipped for the top, Majirani saw his musical ambitions cruelly cut short after falling foul of unscrupulous recording companies and envious rivals.

“The entire Kenyan music industry has people who want to be worshipped and I have chosen to fail musically rather than do what they want,” he explained on social media.

The decision came after years of intense struggles. Candidly exposing the music industry in Kenya, Majirani revealed how he had lost everything that he’d once worked so hard for.

“You guys know me and how I went broke,” he wrote to his followers. “I will tell you this, I experienced a lot during that time from mockery to rejection… I lost so many friends… Most importantly, I never lost myself.”

Haunted by depression and homelessness, the musician came to the decision to reboot his life and assert control over it once more. To do so, Poland was the answer.

“If music isn’t paying, allow yourself to swap careers,” he advised his fans.

Enrolling at college, and taking work as a construction labourer to support his studies, Majirani’s story has since been reported on in Kenya and sparked a new wave of interest in the artist’s oeuvre.Zappy Majirani/Facebook

Following his own teachings, the musician moved to Poland in September and found himself immediately adapting to his new life abroad.

“I’m so excited about this new endeavour,” he continued. “Meeting new friends who know nothing about my past.

“No more rejection, no more desperate moves to be seen doing good, no more hate.”

Candidly exposing the music industry in Kenya, Majirani revealed how he had lost everything that he’d once worked so hard for.Majirani official/Facebook

Speaking of his plans for the future, the rapper said that for now he was enjoying the relief that his change of direction had offered.

“There’s no more pressure,” he wrote. “Just living day-by-day, I’ll continue making music at my own pace with no more competitive mentality as I have nothing to prove.”

Within just weeks of relocating, Majirani was back online to update his followers: “Life here is better than home because no-one knows my brand here and no-one looks down on me,” he wrote.

Majirani said: “All I ever wanted was for the media and fans to support my music and personal brand, or just talk about me in the way that they are now. Now, it looks like if I died today then I might see myself being praised as once being one of the best.”Zappy Majirani/Facebook

Enrolling at college, and taking work as a construction labourer to support his studies, Majirani’s story has since been reported on in Kenya and sparked a new wave of interest in the artist’s oeuvre.

“Last week I became the most talked about Kenyan artist, something I never achieved in the seven-years that I was singing,” he said.

“All I ever wanted was for the media and fans to support my music and personal brand, or just talk about me in the way that they are now,” he added. “Now, it looks like if I died today then I might see myself being praised as once being one of the best.”

Posting on Facebook after his move to Poland, the rapper said: “There’s no more pressure. Just living day-by-day, I’ll continue making music at my own pace with no more competitive mentality as I have nothing to prove.”Zappy Majirani/Facebook

Though defined by bitter let downs, Majirani’s life now looks back on course and could yet offer more twists and surprises. Continuing on Facebook, the musician revealed that since his story became known in Kenya he had received two job offers back home.

Moreover, old friends had sought to reconnect and offer their support.

“Knowing that they miss me and are praying for me,” he wrote, “that has made me happy.”