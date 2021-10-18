Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz jumps to top 10 of world’s ranking

Hubert Hurkacz advanced from the 12th to the career-best 10th place in the world ATP ranking, which is the joint-highest position ever reached by a Polish male tennis player. The leader is still Novak Djoković from Serbia.

Earlier this month, Hurkacz reached the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 ATP tournament in Indian Wells. In the match for the semi-finals, he lost to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Hurkacz started this year ranked 34th in the ATP ranking. The rapid upward promotion of the ranking was guaranteed thanks to the consistent form of the Pole, which peaked in April when he won the prestigious Miami Open tournament. All in all, the player from Kraków has won three titles in 2021.

The sole record holder so far was Wojciech Fibak, who in 1977 was also ranked tenth. Hurkacz equalled this result, however, more chances for a record-breaking achievement will come soon. He is yet to play in Vienna, Paris and Stockholm in the coming weeks.

The Pole is also fighting for participation in the tournament at the end of the season – ATP Finals (November 14-21). In the “Race to Turin” classification, which takes into account only this year’s results and will include the top eight participants, Hurkacz is ninth.