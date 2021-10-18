Russia to suspend mission to NATO and Alliance’s Moscow office: Russian FM

Under the pretext of ostensible action on the part of NATO to limit Russia’s diplomatic activities within the Alliance, Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov has said that “Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO along with the activities of NATO’s military mission to Moscow.”

Poland’s former FA Minister warns about Russian plans regarding Arctic

see more

“As a result of NATO’s deliberate action, practically we have no decent conditions for elementary diplomatic activities. In response to NATO’s actions, we suspend the work of our permanent representation to NATO, including the work of our main military representative,” the Russian FM said on Monday, adding that this “will most likely take place as of November 1”, remarking that it could “take a couple of days more.”

“Secondly, we suspend the activities of NATO’s military mission to Moscow. The accreditation of its employees will be annulled on November 1, 2021,” he said.

Moreover, as he put it, “the activities of the NATO information office in Moscow by the Embassy of Belgium is discontinued.”

“NATO is not interested in equitable dialogue and joint work,” Mr Lavrov claimed. “If that’s the case, then we do not see the need to keep pretending that changes in the foreseeable future are possible,” he added.

“If NATO members have any urgent matters, they can contact our ambassador in Belgium on these questions,” Mr Lavrov told a news conference.

Mr Lavrov said that Moscow would not pretend that the relations with NATO could be subject to change in the near future.