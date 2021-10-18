Energy prices’ raise results from West’s inept policy: dep PM

Deputy Prime Minister and ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jarosław Kaczyński pointed out that the current inflation is related to rising energy prices in the world markets. In an interview for the “Sieci” weekly, he stressed that individual countries had little influence over the price rise and therefore could not control inflation.

In Mr Kaczyński’s opinion, the raising of interest rates by the National Bank of Poland (NBP) may become noticeable over the next few months, but it certainly will not be a solution to the problem of inflation.

The deputy prime minister pointed out that the increasing energy prices are the result of, among other things, mistakes made by the West in relations with Russia. He said authorities in Moscow are already using the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline [in their Policy], against which both Poland and many countries in the region protested.

“Winter is coming, and instead of filling the warehouses, they have emptied them, which has caused a dramatic increase in gas prices. This price shock is radically greater than that of fuel in 1973,” Mr Kaczyński pointed out.

He added that the mistakes made by Western European countries towards Russia will result in an increase in the revenues of Vladimir Putin’s regime from gas sales.

“We can guess what he will spend it on,” he stressed.