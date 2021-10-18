COVID-19: 1,537 new cases in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 1,537 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,941,126 including 187,474 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 187,657 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 3 new fatalities – 1 from COVID-19 alone and 2 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,115.

According to the ministry, 113,597 people are quarantined and 2,677,537 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 187,474 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 38,280,933 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,725,793 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 296 out of 829 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 241,504,038 coronavirus cases, 4,914,586 deaths and 218,749,711 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,792,532, India has the second most with 34,081,315 cases and Brazil third with 21,644,464.