French ambassador ordered out of Belarus

“France’s ambassador has been ordered out of Belarus and has already left the country,” the French news agency AFP reported on Sunday, citing the country’s embassy in Minsk. As pointed out by the institution, the ambassador hosted representatives of the recently-banned non-governmental organisation on Wednesday.

It did not say why the ambassador, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, had been expelled. Belarusian media reported that Minsk had recalled Igor Fesenko, its ambassador to Paris.

However, the embassy had noted on its website that Mr Lacoste hosted representatives of the recently-banned non-governmental organisation Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth), including Andrey Dmitriev, its co-leader and one of last year’s presidential candidates on Wednesday.

The Belarusian and French foreign ministries and the French embassy were not immediately available for comment.

Relations between EU member states and Belarus have been at a low ebb since the country’s President Alyaksandr Lukashenka last year comfortably won re-election in a poll that the opposition said was rigged, and cracked down on the opposition, detaining all its leading figures or driving them into exile.