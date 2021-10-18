Speedway: Poland takes silver after Janowski’s unlucky accident

Polish speedway riders took the silver medal at the Speedway of Nations – the team world championship in the pair formula. The British team won the championship, whilst Denmark took third place.

The Poles had a great start to the two-day final which took place in Manchester, England. After the first day, Bartosz Zmarzlik, Maciej Janowski and junior Jakub Miśkowiak had a clear lead. On Saturday, they amassed a total of 40 points and were 10 ahead of the British and 11 of the Danes. It was the same on Sunday with the White-and-reds gaining 34 points.

However, they lost out on the championship title in the final race, after Janowski’s fall. Although Bartosz Zmarzlik won the race, Daniel Bewley and Robert Lambert, who reached the finish line after him, sealed the victory for the British team.