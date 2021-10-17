Poland reports 2,523 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, one death

Leszek Szymański /PAP

Poland recorded 2,523 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 3,236 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 3,077 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 3,012 recorded the day prior, including 282 patients on ventilators, against the total of 831 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 116,255 people are under quarantine. So far 2,675,821 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,280,933 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,725,793 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.