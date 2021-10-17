Two Poles among finalists of 18th International Chopin Competition

Two Poles: Jakub Kuszlik and Kamil Pacholec qualified to the final stage of the 18th International Chopin Competition. The jurors’ verdict was announced late on Saturday evening at the National Philharmonic in Warsaw.

Despite the fact that the regulations provide for 10 finalists, this time, the jury decided to select 12 participants. Apart from the Polish representatives, these are: Leonora Armellini (Italy), JJ Jun Li Bui (Canada), Alexander Gadjiev (Italy/Slovenia), Martin Garcia Garcia (Spain), Eva Gevorgyan (Russia/Armenia), Aimi Kobayashi (Japan), Hyuk Lee (South Korea), Bruce Xiaoyu Liu (Canada), Hao Rao (China) and Kyohei Sorita (Japan).

From October 3 this year, 87 pianists from all over the world competed to qualify for the next stage of the 18th Chopin Competition. 23 pianists competed in the third stage, including five pianists from Poland. Six Poles qualified, but Marcin Wieczorek quit the competition due to illness.

The finals will start on Monday (October 18). The winner of the competition will be announced on October 20. That person will receive a gold medal and a prize of EUR 40,000. Furthermore, Polish Radio, the media patron of the event, funded a special prize for the best performance of mazurkas. This distinction has been awarded by the public broadcaster since the first competition – in 1927.

🎹The final auditions of #ChopinCompetition start tomorrow & today marks 172nd anniv of the death of F. Chopin.

🎼While awaiting the finals, find out about his ties with diplomacy & listen to the waltz in D flat major Op. 64 performed by the dep. FM of #Poland 🇵🇱 @SzSz_velSek👇 pic.twitter.com/Mm1tSwzvoL

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17 marks the 172nd anniversary of the death of Frederic Chopin. On this occasion a special commemorative concert will take place in the St. Cross Basilica in Warsaw, where Chopin’s heart was laid to rest. Although the entrance is free of charge, the number of seats is limited. Those who will not make it would still have a chance to listen to the performance online – on the YouTube channel of the Chopin Institute and on Polish Radio’s second channel.