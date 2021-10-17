COVID-19: 2,523 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

.

The Health Ministry announced 2,523 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,939,590 including 187,657 still active. The number of active cases was 186,865 yesterday.

The ministry also announced a new fatality resulting from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 76,112.

Photo: PolandIN

According to the ministry, a total of 116,255 people are quarantined and 2,675,821 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Sunday, a total of 38,280,933 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,725,793 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 282 out of 831 available.

Photo: PolandIN

As of Sunday morning, as many as 241,213,246 coronavirus cases, 4,910,629 deaths and 218,462,963 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,774,175. India has the second most with 34,067,719 cases and Brazil third with 21,638,726.