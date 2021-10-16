Weather and politics cause gas shortages: expert

Natural gas prices around the world have skyrocketed due to unexpected weather conditions, infrastructure outages and reduced natural gas supply from Russia. Moreover, gas production around the world including, the British sector on the north sea, has fallen, Jakub Wiech, representing the defence24.pl website told “Eastern Express.”

“The United States, which is one of the biggest gas suppliers to the world was hit by hurricane Ida, which caused troubles for the gas producers and also for the ports that were exporting the gas fuel to the world, which cut the supply to the global market,” the guest of the programme said.

He added that the lack of wind in the North Sea caused a “stop in the generation of electricity from windmills, which implied putting the gas fueled power plants on, just to fill the gap in the European energy system”. This in turn caused the redirection of natural gas to the energy system which “lowered the storage of fuel on the market”.

Mr Wiech also touched on the political reasons for the gas shortages. “Russia, which is the biggest gas supplier to Europe, decided to lower the supply and not book any additional capacities in the pipelines going from Russia to Europe. This created a struggle in the European Union market”.

He stressed that “Russia could pump additional volumes of natural gas and lower the prices, but they are not doing this because they want to convince Europe that by launching Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipelines, the situation on the European gas will be stabilised”.

In his opinion Russian actions are contrary to the message they put forward. “This pipeline even before launching has been a part of Russian political games with Europe in the gas market. Russians are acting very aggressively while blackmailing based on energy resources and right now during this energy crisis which is currently going on, we see that Russians did not change their attitude,” the journalist said.

He emphasised that the ongoing conditions have to be put in the “general framework of the economic situation caused by the going out of the pandemic circumstances that globally slowed down the industry. Right now the global economy is igniting,” which in turn causes a bigger demand for energy.

According to Mr Wiech, Poland has to “wait patiently till the producers are able to cope with the demand. I believe that after this winter the gas prices and the prices of other fuels will stabilise and will drop … we have to wait for the crisis to pass”.







