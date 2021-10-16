Polish Embassy in UK expresses its condolences on murder of British MP

The Polish Embassy in the United Kingdom has expressed its condolences on the murder of the British MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in a suspected Islamist terror attack.

In a tweet, the Embassy writes “we are shocked and saddened to hear that Sir David Amess MP has died in a horrible attack in Leigh-on-Sea. He was a friend of Poland and a Member of the All-Parliamentary Group on Poland. He will be in our thoughts and prayers”.

We are shocked and saddened to hear that Sir David Amess MP has died in a horrible attack in Leigh-on-Sea. He was a friend of Poland and a Member of @appgpoland. He will be in our thoughts and prayers.

— Polish Embassy UK 🇵🇱 (@PolishEmbassyUK) October 15, 2021

Daniel Kawczyński, a Polish-born British MP also reacted to the death of Sr Amess. He expressed his condolences on social media:

My sincere condolences to family of my friend & colleague Sir David Amess who was brutally killed today fulfilling his constituency duties. We must also start review how constituency office staff around country are better protected. @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/Wf3R8CG1g5

— Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) October 15, 2021

Scotland Yard has issued a statement saying that the fatal stabbing was being declared a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing.

The police say that the early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

It was previously revealed that the suspected terrorist is a 25-year-old man from Somalia.

Authorities say they believed the suspect acted alone and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

Sir Amess, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, died after being stabbed several times at a constituency meeting east of London.

The 69-year-old member of Parliament, who represented Southend West in Essex, was attacked at about midday Friday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district being held in a Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.