Building Poland’s ‘Quantum Valley’

Courtesy of Dominik Andrzejczuk
In this episode of The Debrief, a look at the rise of quantum computing in Poland with Polish-American scientist and investor Dominik Andrzejczuk.
Host John Beauchamp goes 100% geek this week and talks about quantum computing with scientist and investor Dominik Andrzejczuk, who wants to transform Poland into a ‘Quantum Valley’.
In this week’s review:
PM to speak at EP debate on Polish constitutional ruling.
French power group wants to build nuclear reactors in Poland.
Three Polish MedTech start-ups chosen for Google’s 2021 European Accelerator programme.
Is there anything you want to hear or read about? Why not drop me a line? You can get in touch with the show by writing to [email protected], and please remember to share, like and subscribe to The Debrief!
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69