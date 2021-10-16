Building Poland’s ‘Quantum Valley’

Courtesy of Dominik Andrzejczuk

In this episode of The Debrief, a look at the rise of quantum computing in Poland with Polish-American scientist and investor Dominik Andrzejczuk.

Host John Beauchamp goes 100% geek this week and talks about quantum computing with scientist and investor Dominik Andrzejczuk, who wants to transform Poland into a ‘Quantum Valley’.

In this week’s review:

PM to speak at EP debate on Polish constitutional ruling.

French power group wants to build nuclear reactors in Poland.

Three Polish MedTech start-ups chosen for Google’s 2021 European Accelerator programme.

