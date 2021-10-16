Nearly half of Poles experiences sleep problems: survey

Thirty-nine percent of Poles experience problems with the quality of their sleep, even though the majority of the population is satisfied with it. The most satisfied are Poles with the highest earnings, according to the latest poll conducted by UCE RESEARCH for the ePsycholodzy.pl website.

People between the ages of 18 and 22 are the most satisfied with their sleep (57 pct). Also the majority of 56-80 year olds sleep well (56 pct). Moreover, according to the survey, Poles with the highest monthly net salary of over PLN 9,000 (EUR 1,970) sleep well (72 pct), while respondents with the lowest income, i.e. a monthly net salary below PLN 1000 (EUR 219) have trouble sleeping (48 pct).

“The information that almost 40 percent of Poles have a negative opinion on the quality of their sleep is very disturbing. The lack of regeneration of the body may have serious consequences for health, not only physical, but also mental,” Michał Murgrabia, psychologist and co-author of the study said.

“Lower earners can work significantly longer and harder than well-off people. This also translates into forms of relaxation and satisfaction with life. Another matter is the comfortable sleeping conditions, which include, among others, a high-quality mattress or pillow,” Michał Pajdak from the ePsycholodzy.pl platform stressed.

The respondents were also asked where their sleeping problems come from. 47 percent of subjects declared that they could not fall asleep for a long time because of racing thoughts and imagining different scenarios.

The study also outlined the common problem with falling asleep. 62 percent of respondents aged 18-22, 47 percent of subjects aged 23-55 and 43 percent of Poles aged 56-80 declared having such a problem.

“Young people often use their beds not only to sleep, but also to study, work on the computer, make phone calls, watch movies and eat meals. In addition, they drink a lot of coffee, energy drinks and alcohol. All of this makes it difficult to fall asleep. However, changing habits can solve problems,” Mr Murgrabia emphasised.