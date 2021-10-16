Poland reports 3,236 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 44 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 3,236 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 44 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 2,771 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 3,012 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,877 recorded the day prior, including 281 patients on ventilators, against the total of 834 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 123,871 people are under quarantine. So far 2,674,093 people have recovered.