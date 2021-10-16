592 attempts to illegally cross Poland-Belarus border on Friday

On Friday “592 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been recorded. One Iraqi citizen was detained. The remaining attempts were prevented,” the Border Guard announced on social media.

Border Guard officers detained 10 people for aiding in the illegal border crossing – two citizens of Turkey, two Romanians, two citizens of Germany, a citizen of Georgia, Bulgaria, Tunisia and Moldova.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has prevented over 18,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, over 7,000 of which took place in October.

From September 2, in the border zone with Belarus – in 183 towns in the Podlasie and Lublin provinces a state of emergency is in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. Later on the state of emergency was prolonged for another 60 days.