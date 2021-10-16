COVID-19: 3,236 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 3,236 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 2,937,069 including 186,865 still active. The number of active cases was 185,111 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 43 new fatalities, ten from COVID-19 alone and 34 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 76,111.

According to the ministry, a total of 123,871 people are quarantined and 2,674,093 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 186,865 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical issues, the ministry has not published data regarding the vaccination process since Thursday.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 281 out of 834 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 240,912,870 coronavirus cases, 4,906,505 deaths and 218,152,873 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,738,585. India has the second most with 34,053,573 cases and Brazil third with 21,627,476.