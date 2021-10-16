Ruling party leader dismisses Polexit as fake news

Piotr Polak/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Saturday that Polexit was fake news and an invention of the opposition to increase its support base.

Kaczynski, who is regarded as Poland’s most powerful politician, went on to say he was “very strongly” opposed to the idea of Poland leaving the EU, though he was in favour of Poland remaining a sovereign country.

Speaking on private radio station RMF FM, Kaczynski commented on a proposal by the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), to change Article 90 of the constitution and include a provision that termination of an international contract requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Sejm (lower house of parliament).

“There is no need for us to do something on par with the constitution because it is a constitutional majority,” he said. “There is a guarantee here, which is Polish society, the Polish nation, which wants to be in the EU, and nobody aware of politics, apart from some margins, can strive to change this situation.”

On the subject of EU funds Poland is supposed to receive, Kaczynski said, “there is no need to fear.”

“The money belongs to us, sooner or later we will receive it and if it is a little later we will manage fine.

“Poland, in its own interests, but also in the interests of Europe, must remain a sovereign state where the constitution is the highest law,” Kaczynski said.