Though grimm in nature, Thieves’ Tower captivates visitors

The Thieves’ tower is one of three defensive towers of the Wawel Royal Castle in Kraków, southern Poland. For a long time its main purpose was to imprison thieves, nowadays many attractions are on display to encourage and captivate new visitors.

The Thieves’ Tower is a storehouse of archaeological relics. The structure of its roof resembles what a Renaissance castle roof could have looked like. Although the pattern of the tiles is still a mystery.

“The tiles were made by Grzegorz Kapłaniec. He received an order for the implementation of 40 thousand roof tiles, 13,985 in blue, 13,940 in green, 7,000 in yellow, and 500 in white. Because most were blue, we can imagine that Queen Bona whispered a little something to the king, longing for the blue skies of Italy,” Jolanta Lasek from the Archeological Research Division at the Wawel Royal Castle said.

“The golden decorations were reflected in the tiles, pumpkins, gilded turrets, gates and gilded bars, with all of them gleaming in the sun,” she added.

Patterned roofs have been seen on cathedrals and castles. The roof of the Thieves Tower did not survive a fire and historical turmoil. But traces of its existence remained in bills, diaries and letters.