Vietnam receives vaccines from Poland

Luong Thai Linh/PAP/EPA

Over 887,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine donated by Poland have arrived in Vietnam, the Polish embassy in Hanoi announced on Friday.

The embassy said on Twitter that the vaccines would be distributed around the country, according to need.

Reuters wrote that more than 57 million vaccines doses have been administered in Vietnam to date.