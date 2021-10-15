Those who interrupted ‘Mr Jones’ screening want Soviet lies to continue: official

“The intruders during the screening of Agnieszka Holland’s film at the Memorial Society in Moscow want the lie about what happened in the Soviet countryside during the collectivisation, about the Great Famine, to continue,” said Piotr Skwieciński, the head of the Polish Institute in Moscow, a co-organiser of the show.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening. During the screening of Agnieszka Holland’s film “Mr Jones”, which tells the story of a British reporter who in 1933 described the Great Famine in Ukraine, about 30 masked people burst into the hall, intimidating and insulting the audience. Three of the perpetrators were arrested.

“What is the cause of (the attack), of course, I do not know. I can say that the film tells how Stalin managed to hide from the world, by means of lies and manipulation, what was happening in the Soviet countryside during collectivisation, the Great Famine,” Mr Skwieciński said.

“I’m glad they didn’t manage to stop the show,” he added. As he explained, “when the perpetrators left Memorial, the screening resumed and lasted until the end.” The officers who arrived at the scene conducted the appropriate procedures without entering the room.

Mr Skwieciński said that there were about 50 people at the screening of “Mr Jones” on Thursday, which meant that this small-sized hall was almost full.

He assured that despite the incident, the institute “will continue doing its job”. “We will not give in to pressure. We operate in accordance with Russian law and our mission,” said the head of the Polish Institute in Moscow.