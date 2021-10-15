Polish envoy tells EU Lukashenko is using children in border crisis

According to Sados, Lukashenko has been bringing whole families to Belarus under the promise of easy access to the EU. But in fact, the regime has been forcing migrants to wander through forests and try to cross the border illegally, Sados added.

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/PAP/EPA

The Polish permanent representative in Brussels has told EU member states that Belarus is using children in an attempt to destabilise the EU through migration pressure.

Andrzej Sados told his peers from the other 26 EU countries on Friday that the Belarusian regime “is consciously and cynically using children” to destabilise Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and ultimately the whole EU, PAP has learnt from diplomatic sources.

The three eastern EU members have accused the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to foment yet another migration crisis in the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

Sados made the claim while presenting the latest report on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

According to Sados, Lukashenko has been bringing whole families to Belarus under the promise of easy access to the EU. But in fact, the regime has been forcing migrants to wander through forests and try to cross the border illegally, Sados added.

Poland introduced a state of emergency along the Belarusian border owing to the increasing numbers of migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus.

Since August, the Polish Border Guard has thwarted over 10,000 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border, and 1,500 migrants have been detained and taken to refugee centres.