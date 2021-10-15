Belarusian state institutions earn from illegal migration: official

“The entire migration route has so far provided revenues that should be estimated at tens of millions of dollars. Most of this money has gone to Belarusian state institutions,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator reported on Friday.

Belarus may face clog up of new migration route: gov’t official

Spokesman for the minister-coordinator for the special services, Stanisław Żaryn, had told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that Poland’s authorities…

see more

During the press conference, Mr Żaryn recalled that the migrants pay USD 2,000-14,000 per person for help in illegal border crossing, depending on the route.

“This should be seen as a donation to Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime,” he pointed out.

The official explained that on the basis of the collected data, the services are able to identify several institutions that profit from the illegal migration route, including the airport in Minsk and the Belarusian Belavia airline.

He emphasised that the data at the disposal of Poland indicate that “the great financial profits from the migration procedure go to those entities that have been fined at the European level in recent years for aggressive actions by the Belarusian regime, but also go to institutions that take direct participation in aggressive behaviour against Poland and Poles.”

Lower house approves construction of wall along border with Belarus

see more

The issue of building a barrier on Polish-Belarusian border was also raised during the conference.

“We would like the construction of the barrier on the border with Belarus to start later this year. The project is now ready,” 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Border Guard (SG), present at the press conference, said. She stressed that it would only be built along the land border and the SG would soon inform about its exact length.

“We participate in the talks, we chose the option that would be most beneficial for us,” she said, commenting on the matter, adding that the barrier will not run “across the entire border” with Belarus.

“We would like the construction of this dam to start later this year,” she emphasised, pointing out that some of the fences that are currently on the border are likely to remain there despite the construction of the new object.

The law on the construction of state border protection, which is to enable the construction of a barrier in connection with migratory pressure on the border with Belarus, was passed by the Sejm (Polish parliament’s lower house) on Thursday. Its estimated construction cost is PLN 1.62 bn (EUR 350 mln).