Poland’s inflation surges to new highs

New figures on Poland’s Consumer Price Index released on Friday by the country’s Statistics Poland show that that inflation has reached 5.9 percent y/y.

The Polish Economic Institute (PIE), an advisory body to the government, has stated that inflation is currently driven by a significant increase in fuel costs.

“Inflation continues to hit new highs and price increases affect a wide range of goods and services,” PIE wrote in a commentary on the latest figures.

The organisation forecasts that the situation will not improve until the end of this year. According to PIE experts primarily, the fast rate of food price growth was an unwelcome surprise but that core inflation is also on the rise.

“The CPI is still driven by very high fuel costs with prices 28.6 percent higher than a year ago… the rise in food prices also accelerated to 4.4 percent last month… while core inflation increased from 3.9 to 4.1 percent,” the Institute wrote.

The economists at PIE believe that things will get worse, as a near-term inflation spike can be expected due to the global surge in natural gas prices. The more expensive fossil fuel must translate into higher costs of fertilisers and agricultural production.

The food price hike is expected to take place in the spring of 2022. The experts at PIE forecast that CPI inflation will hover around 6 percent by the end of this year and will not slow down until early 2022 when fuel prices are expected to start falling again.