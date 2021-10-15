Un-BOWL-lievable! Archaeologist makes ‘discovery of his life’ with 3,000-year-old golden bowl with sun motif

Discovered in shallow ground at a prehistoric settlement used as a place of worship in Ebreichsdorf, Austria, the unique gold bowl is made of thin sheet metal consisting of approximately 90 percent gold, 5 percent silver, and 5 percent copper.

Andreas Rausch

A Polish archaeologist has made ‘the discovery of his life’ after finding a unique 3,000-year-old gold bowl decorated with a sun motif.

Discovered in shallow ground at a prehistoric settlement used as a place of worship in Ebreichsdorf, Austria, the gold bowl is made of thin sheet metal consisting of approximately 90 percent gold, 5 percent silver, and 5 percent copper.

Measuring 5 cm high and 20 cm in diameter, inside archaeologists found two gold bracelets made of coiled wire and two clumps of organic material, enigmatic at the time of discovery.

“I have worked on several continents, also in Egypt or Guatemala, but I have never found anything similar.

“This is the first find of this kind found in Austria.

Considered one of the most important archaeological finds in the last few decades in Austria, dig director Dr Michał Sip from Poznań said: “This is the discovery of a lifetime for me. I have worked on several continents, also in Egypt or Guatemala, but I have never found anything similar.”Andreas Rausch

Sip said: “Not only are the numerous bronze and golden objects unique in this part of Europe – so is the fact that the settlement we discovered in Ebreichsdorf was so large.”

He added that only a handful of vessels of this type have been discovered in Spain, France or Switzerland.

Between 1300-1000 BCE, the settlement in today’s Ebreichsdorf was inhabited by a community archaeologists refer to as the Urnfield culture (the name comes from the custom of cremating the dead and placing their ashes in urns which were then buried in fields).