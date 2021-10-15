Poland reports 2771 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 49 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 2771 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 3,000 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,877 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,796 recorded the day prior, including 257 patients on ventilators, against the total of 831 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 120,973 people are under quarantine. So far 2,672,656 people have recovered.