Six Poles among MEPs with highest ‘outside earnings’: report

The Transparency International EU – a part of the global anti-corruption movement, has revealed that 27 percent of the 705 Members of the European Parliament have collectively declared between EUR 3.9 and EUR 11.5 mln of outside earnings. Among 50 top earners listed by the movement there are six poles, with MEP Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s former Foreign Minister on the top.

The analysis conducted by Transparency International EU is based on the EU’s updated EU Integrity Watch database, featuring data extracted from MEPs’ own declarations of financial interests.

According to it, nearly 40 MEPs potentially earn more than EUR 100,000 per year from their side activities.

Top of that list is former Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski who is reported to have earned EUR 40,000 per month from consultancy income and having his yearly income range from EUR 588,048 to EUR 804,000 total due to 12 side activities. As emphasised in the analysis, mentioned earnings are self-declared with no mechanisms for institutional checks.

Apart from Mr Sikorski, there are five other Polish MEPs on the list: Marek Belka with a yearly income of up to EUR 300,000, Tomasz Frankowski (EUR 180,000), Bogusław Liberadzki (EUR 120,000), Magdalena Adamowicz (EUR 78,000) and Karol Karski (EUR 72,000). The first five, including Radosław Sikorski, are associated with Polish opposition parties (Civic Coalition and the Left), while Karol Karski belongs to the Law and Justice (PiS) – senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition.

In the 25 cases since 2014, when MEPs breached the existing Code of Conduct, no sanctions were issued by the President of the European Parliament. In cases of doubt, the President alone remains the final judge of whether MEPs have respected their reporting obligations, which raises concerns about possible political bias, given that the President also belongs to a political group.

As emphasised by the movement, it “has long been advocating for measures to enhance integrity across all EU institutions” and this month the EP approved a proposal for an independent EU ethics body.

The authors of the analysis considered this a “welcome first step in the right direction” and called on policy-makers “to equip the body with adequate resources to proactively and independently monitor and investigate financial declarations and all cases of perceived, potential or real conflicts of interest.”



“A strong ethics body can make a real difference in punishing and discouraging unethical behaviour, bringing real accountability to Brussels,” it was stressed by the movement.

The full analysis can be read here.