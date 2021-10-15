Poland records foreign trade surplus after August – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s foreign trade surplus totalled EUR 1.8 billion at the end of August, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) announced on Friday.

Exports in January-August grew by 21.8 percent year on year to EUR 182.5 billion. Imports increased by 24.9 percent year on year to EUR 180.7 billion.

Expressed in US dollars, the trade surplus after August stood at USD 2.2 billion.