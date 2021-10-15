Rock Rachon: Polish author not allowed into UK

The Polish conservative best-selling author Rafał Ziemkiewicz has participated in the Rock Rachon programme to tell his side of the story of how he was detained after arriving at Heathrow Airport earlier in October.

Speaking about the event at Rock Rachon, the writer stated that the way he was handled by the British authorities amounted to state-sponsored discrimination. He also underlined that the British border force had broken their own laws as they had acted with no proportion and in circumstances where there was no threat.

“There was no threat in this case, because even if I would have been an extremist (…) I was only supposed to be there for two days, and without any public activity planned,” the Polish writer stated

He underlined that the entire case was based on the slandering of his character by the British MP Rupa Huq, who herself has been accused of antisemitism.

“I have become a victim of a cynical game played by a British politician that is accused of antisemitism, and not without good reasons. She wants to reverse this allegation and create a guise of a person who is fighting against Polish antisemitism,” Mr Ziemkiewicz argued.

Mr Ziemkiewicz stated that it is all the more harrowing that her claims could be taken seriously by the British authorities. He also revealed that he would sue Ms Haq and start a legal process against the British authorities in order to defend his reputation, saying “I have no choice, I have to defend my good name (…) this is the case of defamation from a British MP against a writer who has never been published in English”.

The author was detained by the British services after arriving in the country with his wife and daughter who was about to start her education at Oxford University.

The columnist’s wife claimed at the time that the service’s initiative did not provide the reason for the arrest. She stated that police also confiscated his phone, documents and diabetes medication that he had brought with him.

In response, the British ambassador to Poland was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry to explain the actions of the British authorities.

Later, an official refusal of entry was issued by the UK’s Border Force and quoted by British MP Rupa Huq on Twitter, who wrote that it is likely that the writer’s conduct and views “are at odds with British values and likely to cause offence.”

In 2018, Rupa Huq intervened with the British Home Office over a speech that Mr Ziemkiewicz was to deliver to the Polish community in London.

The meeting was cancelled after Ms Huq’s intervention, in which she accused Ziemkiewicz of hate speech, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Following his detainment at Heathrow Airport, Mr Ziemkiewicz told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that he had been detained for his views.

The other guests of Rock Rachon were Ferenc Almássy, Marcin Przydacz and Agnieszka Kołek.