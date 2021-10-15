COVID-19: 2,771 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 2,771 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,933,834 including 185,111 still active. The number of active cases increased from 183,847 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 49 new fatalities – 21 from COVID-19 alone and 28 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,067.

According to the ministry, 120,973 people are quarantined and 2,672,656 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 185,111 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical issues, the ministry did not publish Thursday’s and Friday’s data regarding the vaccination process.

As of Wednesday, a total of 38,043,351 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,648,767 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 257 out of 831 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 240,429,421 coronavirus cases, 4,897,984 deaths and 217,731,916 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,639,012, India has the second most with 34,037,592 cases and Brazil third with 21,612,237.