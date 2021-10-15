Poland’s CPI up 5.9 pct y/y in September – stats office

Rafal Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 5.9 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month in September 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

In an earlier flash estimate, GUS said September’s inflation was up 5.8 percent year on year and 0.6 percent month on month.

In August, prices of consumer goods and services increased by 5.5 percent year on year and 0.3 percent month on month.