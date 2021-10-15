Vaccine booster jab may soon be available to all over the age of 18

Albert Zawada/PAP

A deputy health minister has said that Poland is considering offering the Covid-19 booster shot to all people over the age of 18.

Waldemar Kraska, speaking on the Polsat News television channel on Friday said that in accordance with the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency, the Ministry of Health is considering introducing the so-called booster dose for all people over the age of 18. He said that a final decision on the matter should be expected soon.

The deputy health minister added that 350,000 people have already been given a third dose of the vaccine. So far, only people over the age of 50 and healthcare professionals are getting the third jab.

He also said that at the turn of October and November, the European Medicines Agency will issue a recommendation allowing the vaccination of children over 5 years of age. According to Kraska, the vaccination of children in this age group will also start in Poland.

Kraska reported on Friday that 2771 new cases of coronavirus were found in Poland and 49 people with COVID-19 died.