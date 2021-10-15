COVID-19: We consider third vaccine dose for those over 18: dep HM

“In line with the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency, we are considering introducing a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 18 years of age. The decision will be made soon,” Waldemar Kraska, deputy head of the Health Ministry, announced on Friday.

During his interview with the commercial broadcaster Polsat News, the official reported that 350,000 people – over 50 years of age and health professionals – have already taken the third dose of the vaccine.

He also expressed the assumption that at the turn of October and November, the European Medicines Agency will issue a recommendation allowing the vaccination against COVID-19 of children over 5 years of age.