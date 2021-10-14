Poland looks forward to start Turów negotiations with new Czech gov’t

The recent elections in the Czech Republic have sparked a glimmer of hope for the long-standing environmental dispute between Prague and Warsaw concerning the Turów lignite mine. According to the experts, when the election fever calms down, both states will sit down at the table and a deal will be negotiated.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s ANO party has narrowly lost the Czech parliamentary elections. The winner – the centre-right SPOLU – wants to form a new government with the Pirates and Mayors party and Independents coalition (STAN).

Poland, which refused to shut down the mine despite an earlier EU court ruling due to severe risks to energy security of the region, now hopes that a new, centre-right government in Prague will be more willing to go back to the negotiating table.

The Polish government announced it would not change its energy security policy and the Turów mine would not stop mining. This power plant provides 7 percent of Poland’s energy, so it’s the source of energy for millions of people and hundreds of companies.

In May, the CJEU ordered the immediate suspension of mining in the Turów lignite mine. The Polish government announced that the mine would continue to operate and started talks with the Czech side.

On September 20, the CJEU decided that Poland was to pay the European Commission EUR 500,000 per day for not implementing interim measures and not halting production.

Ten days later, the Minister of Climate and Environment, Michał Kurtyka, announced that the Polish-Czech talks – which took place in 17 rounds – ended in a fiasco.